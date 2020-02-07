Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

PCTY traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,054. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

