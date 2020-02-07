Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.
PCTY traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,054. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
