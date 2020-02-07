Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 230

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBS. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 268.27 ($3.53).

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 222.70 ($2.93) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.36. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

