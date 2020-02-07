Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Shares of RCL traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.85.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

