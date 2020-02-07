Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 108.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $108.76 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

