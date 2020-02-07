Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

