RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

RES traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 1,493,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,292. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $849.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RPC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in RPC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 77,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

