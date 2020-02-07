RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Scotiabank downgraded RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

RES traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 1,493,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.24. RPC has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RPC by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 47.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in RPC by 91.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 223,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 106,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

