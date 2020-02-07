Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RUBY has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rubius Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 193,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,314. The company has a market capitalization of $669.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

