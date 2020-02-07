Rubycoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.43 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $3.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026392 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006544 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,446,610 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

