Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,378,855 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 181.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $6,261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 682.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,868. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.56.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

