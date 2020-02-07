Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 108,853 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

