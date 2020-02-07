Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,579 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $149,277. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UTMD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.78. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

