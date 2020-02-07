Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,263,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 214,161 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 2,661.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 217,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,709. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

