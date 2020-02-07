Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Insulet worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Insulet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.06.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $202.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

