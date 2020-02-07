Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,792 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $165.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

