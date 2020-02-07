Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 233,540 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 28,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,740. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.