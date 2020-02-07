Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.12. The company has a market cap of $783.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.24.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

