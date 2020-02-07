Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.12. The company has a market cap of $783.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.24.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Analyst Recommendations for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

