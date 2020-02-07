Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $103.96.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

