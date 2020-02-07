salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 10.1% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,753 shares of company stock valued at $77,421,037. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.57. 1,779,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

