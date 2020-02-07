Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Trading Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.23, approximately 4,741 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 114,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Specifically, CEO Gregory Allen Reid sold 7,029 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMM. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 249,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 449,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.