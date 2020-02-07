Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.88-0.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.282-2.282 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Santen Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SNPHY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 19,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial; and DE-117.

