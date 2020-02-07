Mizuho Begins Coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STSA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 110,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,585. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

