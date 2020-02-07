Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 2,812,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,505. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

