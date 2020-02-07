Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lessened by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.45. 2,063,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

