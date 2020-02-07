Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lessened by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after purchasing an additional 912,616 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $79.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

