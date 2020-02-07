Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 2,884,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,038. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $136,515.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,037,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

