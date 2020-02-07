Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.26-1.45 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.26-1.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 599,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,799. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $1,402,063.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,834.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $3,714,875.19. Insiders have sold 185,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,037,648 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

