SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SeaSpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 90,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.11. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.53.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SeaSpine by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in SeaSpine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

