Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Shares Down 0.6%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61, approximately 1,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

About Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

