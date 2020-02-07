Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $926,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $29.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,079.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,882.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,812.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,016.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

