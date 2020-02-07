Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, ABCC and Tidex. Selfkey has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.22 or 0.05874441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024645 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00129326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039529 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003138 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin, ABCC and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

