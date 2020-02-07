SelfSell Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $172,633.00 and $26,900.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

