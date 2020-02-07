Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $314,195.00 and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.03013639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00223125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00130540 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

