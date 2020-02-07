Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $47.02. 584,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

