SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,854 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 272.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 66,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

GMED traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,751. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

