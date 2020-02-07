SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,431 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 652.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,081,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $95.44. 44,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LGND. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.