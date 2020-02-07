SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.33. The stock had a trading volume of 514,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.21. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $173.86 and a 12-month high of $267.93.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

