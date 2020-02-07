SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 285.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innophos were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innophos in the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innophos in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:IPHS remained flat at $$31.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $629.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Innophos’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

