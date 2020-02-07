SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 209.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,486,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 299.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.88. 9,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

