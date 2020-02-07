SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

DECK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.39. 20,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $130.19 and a 12 month high of $199.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

