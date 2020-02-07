SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $265.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

