SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,265 Shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huami were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huami in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Huami during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huami by 89.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huami during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Huami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of HMI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. 10,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Huami Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $808.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter.

Huami Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

