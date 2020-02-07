SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $1,179,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,805. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

