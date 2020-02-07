Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHAK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

SHAK opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

