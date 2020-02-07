SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 54,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,948. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

