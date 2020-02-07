Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $66.02. 18,115,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,249,934. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

