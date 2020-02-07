Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 144,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $357.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.