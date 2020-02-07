SIG (LON:SHI) PT Lowered to GBX 97 at Jefferies Financial Group

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 97 ($1.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.88 ($1.31).

Get SIG alerts:

SHI traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.20 ($1.21). 2,057,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.74 million and a P/E ratio of 131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.11. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.