Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,274 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

