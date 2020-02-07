Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 91,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 12,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 193,996 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

